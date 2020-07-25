JUST IN: Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

The Gwagwalada Area Council the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into confusion following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed.

The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday in Gwagwalada brought down many houses and even swept vehicles away.

Some residents of Gwagwalada said they have not experienced such magnitude of flooding since they have been in the area as all the houses along the river bank were flooded.

The bridge, over the river in Gwagwalada on the highway to Abaji, where one of the numerous parks are situated, was submerged by the water.

Confirming the incident, the Director General FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Idris Abbas said that some buildings also collapsed in the Dawaki area of Abuja.

He stated that a family of five was swept away by the flash flood at Giri. According to him, one body has been recovered while others are yet to be found.

