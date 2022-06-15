News

JUST IN-Owo Massacre: ‘Ogun’ worshippers conduct open rituals over attack

Following the June 5 deadly attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, worshippers of Ogun, the ‘god of iron’ in the community, will on Thursday conduct open rituals upon the gunmen who carried out the attack.

It was learnt that the purpose of the rituals was to conjure the deity to punish the terrorists behind the attack.

However, the monarch of the town, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, disclosed that there will not be the restriction of movement during the rites.

In a statement by the Special Assistant Media to the monarch, Sam Adewale, Oba Ogunoye said: “The traditional step being taken by the worried stakeholders in the community, concerns all and sundry in the land, which hitherto require the cooperation of everybody.

“But this scheduled traditional step for tomorrow, does not in any way disturb the normal daily routine of inhabitants and visitors alike in the ancient town, as there would be no restrictions to human and vehicular movements.

“Please note that, even the designated areas where the people in charge of the invocation are to perform the necessary rituals are also free for movements but it is only that, there would be strict traffic control.

“To this end, no member of the public is disturbed to carry out his or her lawful economic and social activities as the programme will only last for one hour.

“Therefore, you are advised to go about your daily life activities without any molestation whatsoever.”

 

