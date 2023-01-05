News

JUST IN: Oyetola will return as gov of Osun before July 5, Speaker Owoeye says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

 

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday said Gboyega Oyetola will return as the Govenor of the state before July 5, 2023.

Owoeye, who said categorically that the people of the state especially All Progressives Congress (APC) members should have their mind at rest said Oyetola will reclaim his mandate before July 5, this year.

Noting that the supreme court on July 5, 2019, declared him (Oyetola) the winner of the September 2018 governorship election, Owoeye said the supreme court will rule over the ongoing matter before July 5, this year, and return Oyetola.

Owoeye spoke at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Osogbo.

 

 

