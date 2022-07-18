JUST IN: Oyo Assembly removes Deputy Gov, Olaniyan, from office

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following receipt of the report of the seven-man panel, led by Chief Christopher Kayode which sat on Saturday on the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, the State House of Aseembly Monday morning declared the seat vacant and the office holder removed.

The resolution for the Deputy Governor’s removal from office was sequel to decision reached after the lawmakers presented and considered the recommendation of the panel set up by the Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola.

According to the report of the committee presented during Monday’s plenary, the Deputy Governor was found guilty of all the allegations leveled against him by the seven-man panel. The allegations included gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds, abandonement of his office duties and insurbodination.

The panel, which comprised Arc. Adebisi Soyombo, Chief Lawal Adekunle Dauda, Princess Olanike Olusegun (Secretary), Rev Fr. Patrick Ademola, Chief Mrs Wuraola Adepoju (JP), and Alhaji Tirimisiyu Akewusola Badmus, had sat on Saturday and heard the testimony of three witnesses who were led in evidence by the duo of Samuel Oyadoyin and D.D. Owoeye from Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) Chambers. The respondent, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, was not represented by any lawyer and so the witnesses were not cross-examined.

The sitting is still ongoing to present the report to the Chief Judge for swearing in of Chief Bayo Lawal (a lawyer) from Kisi Town in the Oke Ogun zone of the state to be sworn in as the new Deputy Governor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...