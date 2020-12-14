Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Oyo Police rescue kidnapped Lebanese

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command Monday evening announced that the foreign national (a Lebanese) kidnapped at the Panarama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area in Ibadan had been rescued.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, revealed this in a statement, stating that the rescued victim, Hassan Mill, was taken to hospital for treatment after he was rescued, and that he had since been reunited with his family.
Fadeyi also debunked a report that went viral in the day that a policeman involved in the rescue operation was also seized by the hoodlums.
The PPRO asked the public to discountenance the report which he described as the handiwork of some mischief makers to rubbish the police.
The statement read: “Re: Abduction of Hassan Mill ‘m’ a Lebanese kidnapped at Panarama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro. Information received from DPO Oke Alaro revealed that Hassan Mill ‘m’ has been rescued from his captors and has been reunited with his family while he was taken to the hospital for medical attention.
“In a related development, no police officer involved in the rescue operation was kidnapped and the trending statement from mischievous writer online should be disregarded.”

