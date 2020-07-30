JUST IN: Pa Ayo Fasanmi is dead

Elder statesman and prominent Yoruba leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, is dead.

Information has it that he died on Wednesday night.

The development was confirmed on Thursday morning by the son of the former leader of Afenifere, Folabi, in a statememt.

Folabi said: “With great gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator AYO FASANMI at the ripe age of 94 years.

“The Second Republic Senator who until his death was a leader of the Yoruba Socio Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (ILOSIWAJU YORUBA) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, passed on peacefully in Osogbo on Wednesday night.

“The burial arrangement will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and the South West Governors.

“He was born 25th September, 1925.”

