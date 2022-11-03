News

JUST IN: Pakistan ex-PM shot, wounded at protest march

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan has been shot and wounded during a protest march in the eastern city of Lahore, in an apparent assassination attempt.

Members of his PTI party said another four people were hurt on Thursday – but no-one was killed, reports the BBC.

It was not clear whether he had been hit in the foot or leg, but an aide was quoted as saying he was not in danger.

Khan, 70, was leading the march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections.

A senior aide told AFP news agency: “This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Finance, Justice Ministers, others to attend IFFs, asset recovery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria will next week hold a two-day international conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and Asset Recovery. The international conference, which will hold both physically and virtually on Tuesday, 18th May and Wednesday, 19th May, 2021, is jointly organised by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Inter-Agency Committee […]
News

New York Gov Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

Posted on Author Reporter

  A second former aide has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times that he had harassed her last year, reports the BBC. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate behaviour and ordered an independent inquiry into the […]
News

My bank job not profitable like hawking bread –Graduate

Posted on Author Angela Chukwu

A former bank worker, Ali Dahiru, has said that his decision to quit the white collar job has proven to be a wise move as he now earns much better. Dahiru, who resigned his job in a new generation bank and took to selling bread, said his decision had turned out to be a blessing. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica