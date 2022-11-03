JUST IN: Pakistan ex-PM shot, wounded at protest march

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan has been shot and wounded during a protest march in the eastern city of Lahore, in an apparent assassination attempt.

Members of his PTI party said another four people were hurt on Thursday – but no-one was killed, reports the BBC.

It was not clear whether he had been hit in the foot or leg, but an aide was quoted as saying he was not in danger.

Khan, 70, was leading the march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections.

A senior aide told AFP news agency: “This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him.”

