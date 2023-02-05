News

JUST IN: Pakistan’s ex-President, Musharraf, dies aged 79

Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a coup in 1999, has died in Dubai aged 79.
The former leader – who was president between 2001 and 2008 – died after a long illness, the army said.
During his time in power, he survived numerous assassination attempts, and found himself on the front line of the struggle between militant Islamists and the West, reports the BBC.

 

