JUST IN: Palace sack Vieira after winless run

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after a 12-match winless run.

Palace have not won a match in 2023 and were beaten 1-0 by Brighton on Wednesday, their third defeat in a row, reports the BBC.

They are 12th in the Premier League but are only three points above 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.

Frenchman Vieira was appointed before the start of last season and led the Eagles to a 12th-placed finish, earning praise for an attacking style.

However, this season they have scored just 21 goals in 27 games – only Wolves, Everton and bottom-of-the-table Southampton have fewer.

Before their defeat by Brighton, Palace had gone three consecutive games without a shot on target.

Three members of Vieira’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun – have also left the club.

Like this: Like Loading...