JUST IN: Pandemonium as #ENDSARS protesters attacked in Abuja

There was pandemonium in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Wednesday as #ENDSARS protesters were attacked by other groups against the campaign.
Several persons were injured and vehicles vandalised as the invasion of the new groups led to a clash at the popular Berger Roundabout in Abuja.
It was chaos as people scampered for safety and tried to defend themselves as the invading groups attacked the protesters with sticks and machetes, destroying vehicles and anything on their path.
The situation held up vehicular traffic and business activity across the nation’s capital.
Armed policemen and other security agents who were around could not contain the situation.

