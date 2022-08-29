JUST IN: Pandemonium at Redemption City over gas explosion

Johnson Ayantunji

There was pandemonium at the Redemption City of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, when a gas filling station near the Redeemed Police Division exploded and went up in flames on Monday morning.

A truck loaded with liquified natural gas caught fire when the driver of the truck was trying to fix the battery.

The residents went into panic as the gas cylinders started exploding one after the other.

A combined team of fire fighters from Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Fire Service are currently on hand to put out the fire.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit ( LUR), has just joined the team to curtail the fire.

Details later..

