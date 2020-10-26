Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Pandemonium in Lokoja, as Sun’s Kogi Correspondent shot

*Shooters are imported thugs -Govt

Muhammad Bashir
Lokoja

The Kogi State Correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Adeyemi was on Monday morning shot by unknown gunmen who rattled Lokoja, the state capital, with their sporadic shooting.
Adeyemi, who at the time time of filing this report was battling for life at a private hospital in Lokoja, was walking close to the NUJ Press Centre gate, when he was shot on his abdomen.
The drive-by shooters, who were seen in a Siena bus and a Hilux pickup, both without number plates, also shot another passerby whose name could not be immediately ascertained who just arrived from Benue and was caught up in the middle of the mayhem.
The sporadic sound of gunshots in Lokoja might not be unconnected with the continuous looting of COVID-19 palliatives which started on Sunday by youths in the state.
However, state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kinsley Fanwo said the shooters were hoodlums imported to the state with the aim of distabilising the peace of the state.
While condemning the attack on The Sun Correspondent, Fanwo said government is already going after these hoodlums to bring them to book.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said that the gunshots were from hoodlums who were scaring people away to enable them have free access to continue their looting activities.
Meanwhile, the Agricultural Development Project warehouse where fertilizers and seedlings were stored was looted overnight.
The looting was carried out when the security men attached to the warehouse in Felele area, of the State capital, were overpowered and several bags of fertilizers, seedlings, water pumping machines among other items were carted away.

