JUST IN: PDP Chairman rushed from politcial meeting, dies in hospital

The Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Dr. Ahmed Sani Kaura, is dead.

The chairman died immediately after he attended a peace meeting organised by the Nigeria Council of Ulamah, Zamfara State chapter on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the party, Faruku Ahmed Gusau, said the chairman, who was invited along with PDP stakeholders by the Council of Ulamah for a meeting on how to avoid political thuggery in the state, developed sickness immediately he delivered a speech at the occasion.

Gusau said he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital Gusau where he was confirmed dead by the doctors.

The Nigeria Council of Ulamah is currently organising a sensitisation meeting with all the political parties in the state on how to ensure the peaceful conduct of 2023 general elections.

Aged 62, the late chairman died living behind two wives and six children.

 

