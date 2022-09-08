News

JUST IN: PDP crisis claims first victim, as BoT Chair resigns

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed its first victim with the resignation of Senator Walid Jibrin as Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT)

Senator Jibrin announced his resignation at the beginning of the BoT meeting at the party’s secretariat on Thursday.

The BoT Chairman has earlier called for the restructuring of the party’s leadership positions, and condemned the idea of the North occupying the National Chairmanship position, the BoT Chairmanship as well as holding the presidential ticket for next year’s election.

Details later…

 

