JUST IN: PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants  

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday in Abuja disqualified two of the 17 presidential aspirants it screened.

Chairman of the Screening Committee, Senator David Mark, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the conclusion of the exercise at Legacy House, Abuja, at 7pm.

He, however, refused to disclose the identities of the disqualified aspirants or the reasons for their disqualification.

Mark simply noted that the aspirants did not meet the requirements.

The Chairman also affirmed that the report of Friday’s screening will be transmitted to the PDP National Working Committee for consideration tonight.

 

