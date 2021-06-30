News

JUST IN: PDP leaders storm NASS, protest Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner

…say newly defected senators will lose their seats

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly to protest against the nomination of the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, for appointment as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.
This happened as the party vowed that four of of its lawmakers that recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be made to lose their seats in the Senate.

