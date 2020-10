The majority party in the House of Representatives, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been gained more members following the defection of two members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Ephraim Nwuzi and David Abel, from Rivers and Taraba states respectively, were the two who decided to switch parties.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the defections on the floor on Wednesday.

