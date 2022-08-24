News

JUST IN: PDP NWC meets party’s guber candidates 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently locked in a meeting with governorship candidates of the party across the 36 states of the federation in Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by all PDP governorship candidates except the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, who is on vacation abroad.

However, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State also sent in his apologies, noting that he would join as the session continues.

The closed-door meeting is tagged an interactive session between the party’s national leadership and the party candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

The meeting comes amid calls for the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to step aside by Nyesom Wike’s camp, as part of conditions for resolution of the impasse over the choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the party’s presidential running mate.

 

