JUST IN: PDP NWC to submit names of 3 Vice Presidential nominees to Atiku today

The National Working Working (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will this on Wednesday afternoon submit three names to the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to make his choice.

It was reliably learnt that the three nominees are from the South-South and Southeast.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who came second in the PDP presidential primaries; Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, have all been mentioned from the South-South.

The names of former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, who also contested the presidential primaries; and Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo State and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, from the Southeast have also been mentioned.

The Independent National Electoral Electoral (INEC) has given the 18 registered political parties up till Friday, June 17 to submit names of running mates.

There has been frenzy of activities within the political parties since the presidential candidates emerged last week.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...