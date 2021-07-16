JUST IN: PDP, Soludo missing as INEC releases list of Anambra guber candidates

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to list any of the contending candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the list of candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Valentine Ozigbo and Ugochukwu Uba are contesting the rightful candidate of the party.

Also, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is missing as the Commission listed Chukwuma Michael Umeoji as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, Senator Emmanuel Andy Nnamdi Uba is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah is the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate.

INEC, in a statement by its National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the Commission: “Took cognisance of the judgments/court orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election.”

Details later…

