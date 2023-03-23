Politics Top Stories

JUST-IN: PDP Suspends Fayose, Anyim, Others Over Anti-Party Activities

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; former Senate President, Pius Anyim; Prof Dennis Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension, which takes effect on Thursday, was arrived at after an extensive review of the affairs of the party, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party also referred the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time,” the statement added.

Recall that Fayose blamed stakeholders and politicians for a majority of the problems facing the country currently.

Fayose disclosed that there was a lot wrong with Nigeria, adding that nothing had changed in the country since 1979.

“There is a lot wrong with Nigeria. Since 1979, nothing has changed. I blamed the majority of the problems on the stakeholders and politicians.

“When you asked Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 If you lose the election, would you concede defeat?’ he said ‘I would win’. He never conceived he would lose.

“I told you the senators, House of Reps members are returning to the National Assembly. The system is sick. Nobody is protecting it.

“Rather than blame the Independent National Electoral Commission, we need to draw a red line like the army. Nothing was wrong in the elections,” he said.

