Politics

JUST IN: PDP suspends former Niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu 

Daniel Atori, Minna

… Says, ‘he worked against Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Umar Nasko in 2015’

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014.
The PDP in a statement titled: ‘Notice of suspension of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu from the PDP’, Chanchaga LGA, also disclosed that, Dr. Babangida Aliyu worked against former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the party’s governorship candidate in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Nasko by supporting and funding the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 with the sum of N450million to defeat his own party.
According to a communique issued at the end of an emergency Stakeholders’ meeting in Minna on Monday the issue was as a result of six weighty allegations which the party in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state found very disturbing and inimical to the party’s progress.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

