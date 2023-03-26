2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

JUST IN: PDP Suspends National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The Ward Executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State who disclosed this on Sunday said Ayu’s suspension takes effect immediately.

Speaking on behalf of the Ward Chairman, Kashi Philip, the Ward Secretary  Vangeryina Dooyum explained that Dr Ayu was suspended by the Executive for alleged anti-party activities.

The Secretary stated that the decision to put up the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

He said, “We observed with utmost dismay that, Dr Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Brother Generals: We’re not surprised, excellence is in our genes – Capt. Gagariga

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

History was made recently when with two brothers, Major General, Taritimiye Gagariga and Tariweriye Gagariga, of the same parents, attained the General ranks in the Nigerian Army. They’re from Odi community in Bayelsa State. Of course, the elder brother (Timi ) has been a Major General since 2018 before he decorated his younger brother (Tari) […]
News Top Stories

Fitch: Nigeria, others’ debt servicing cost to hit $22.3bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

One of the leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has said that external debt servicing for Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries, which it rates (excluding Zambia and Ghana) will rise to $22.3 billion in 2023, up from $21.4 billion in 2022. The agency, which made the prediction in a report released yesterday, said that […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions inch close to 200m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active mobile subscriptions in the country are set to hit the 200 million mark as the telcos’ database hits 196 million in June. The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that a total of 4.1 million new mobile lines were activated in the month, thus increasing the figure by 2 per […]

Leave a Reply