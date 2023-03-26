JUST IN: PDP Suspends National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The Ward Executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State who disclosed this on Sunday said Ayu’s suspension takes effect immediately.

Speaking on behalf of the Ward Chairman, Kashi Philip, the Ward Secretary Vangeryina Dooyum explained that Dr Ayu was suspended by the Executive for alleged anti-party activities.

The Secretary stated that the decision to put up the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

He said, “We observed with utmost dismay that, Dr Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

