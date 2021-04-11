Politics

JUST IN: PDP's Ogbimi wins Isoko North Constituency by-election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sunday morning declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Mr Jude Ogbimi winner of Saturday’s Isoko North Constituency by-election.
The Returning Officer for the by-election, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), who announced the result, said 11 political parties contested in the Delta State House of Assembly by-election.
Saying Jude Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat eight other candidates, Onosemuode who is the Dean of Postgraduate School, FUPRE, said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Emmanuel Tabuko, came distant second with 2,543 votes while the candidate of the ADP, Mr Agose Ogagaoghene, came third with 66 votes.
He said: “I, Prof Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State, hereby declare that Mr Jude Ogbimi of the PDP having scored the highest number of valid votes is hereby declared winner of the Isoko North Constituency by-election and returned elected. The PDP candidate is hereby declared winner in line with electoral guidelines.”
The House of Assembly by-election followed the death of former Majority Leader of the House, Mr Tim Kome Owhefere.

