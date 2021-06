The Kogi State Government has inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital. Justice Oluseyi was sworn in at 10:35 am after taking his Oath of Office. In attendance were Governor Yahaya Bello, the state Deputy Governor, Edward Onaja; […]

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have taken over Falgore Forest in Kano State where they mounted roadblock and are terrorising motorists. This came barely two months after the lunch of a multi-million Naira well-fortified military formation at Falgore Forest. Already reports say three persons were abducted by the kidnappers while several other motorists […]

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 65-year-old pastor, Festus Adebayo, for allegedly using the menstrual pad of a lady, Miss Oluwasemilore Iluyomade, for ritual purposes. The lady is the daughter of an apostle. Adebayo was arrested alongside Oluwasemilire’s alleged boyfriend, Gbemisola Olufusi. According to a family source, the 24-year-old Olufusi had conspired with the […]

It was ‘Black Friday’ in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, when a trailer carrying cows lost control and rammed into a number of vehicles and commercial motorcycles (Okada). Although the exact number of fatalities could not be ascertained as at the time of posting the story, but seven vehicles and a number of Okadas were affected. New Telegraph correspondent saw a number of mangled bodies beneath the trailer. Irate youths then set the trailer ablaze.

