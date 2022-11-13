JUST IN: Pereira rallies to stun, knockout Israel Adesanya

There’s a new king of the 185-pound jungle. After four rounds of mostly one-way action, Alex Pereira pulled off the shocking upset over reigning champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UC 281 by scoring the fifth-round TKO.

In just his sixth pro MMA fight, Pereira, who holds two wins over Adesanya in pro kickboxing, scored successive punches in the waning moments of the final round that rocked the champion before the continued punishment became too much for the referee to allow to continue.

*Courtesy: cbssports.com

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...