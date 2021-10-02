JUST IN: Perm Sec in Niger Ministry of Transport, grandchild kidnapped

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, along with his granddaughter.

It was learnt that Musa was abducted in his house in Zungeru, where he went for a wedding ceremony. He was picked up by the gunmen in the night after the party.

One of the family members narrated that the gunmen entered into the house by breaking down the gate to abduct the Permanent Secretary who was relaxing after the celebration.

He added that the family had already reached out to the state government to inform them about the incident.

Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, when contacted, said that he had just been informed of the incident but that he had yet to confirm it.

He, however, said that the state government would do its best to ensure that the Permanent Secretary is rescued unharmed.

Efforts to reach the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, was unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Like this: Like Loading...