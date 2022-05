Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, has been declared the winner of the Labour Party (LP) presidential primary.

The former Anambra governor won the LP presidential primary, which took place in Asaba, Delta state, on Monday.

He was declared winner of the primary around 4:50pm.

Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, Eragbe Anselm, National Youth Leader of LP, as well as Olubusola Olufolake, had earlier stepped down from the presidential race.

