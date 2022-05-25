JUST IN: Peter Obi resigns from PDP

A presidential aspirant Peter Obi has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi, a former Anambra Governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

