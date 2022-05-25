Top Stories

JUST IN: Peter Obi resigns from PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

A presidential aspirant Peter Obi has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi, a former Anambra Governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

 

Reporter

News Opinion Top Stories

World Bank raises Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast to 2.5%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Q4’21: LCCI predicts positive GDP outlook at 3.5%   Citing improved prospects for oil prices, the World Bank has raised Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast by 0.4 per cent to 2.5 per cent from the 2.1 per cent it projected for the country in June last year.   The Bank, which stated this in its latest […]

Shonekan
Top Stories

JUST IN: Ernest Shonekan dies at 85

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest  Shonekan is dead. He is said to have died Tuesday in a Lagos hospital at the age of 85. Shonekan headed the Interim National Government (ING) between August 26 and November 17, 1993, before he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani […]
News Top Stories

How Senators voted

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…how senators voted Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South – YES Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North- NO Bassey Albert Akpan, PDP, A’Ibom North East -YES Barkiya Abdullahi, APC Katsina Central -NO Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi South – NO Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC, Kebbi Central – NO Christopher Ekpenyong, PDP, A’Ibom North West – YES Akon […]

