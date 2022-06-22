JUST IN: Peter Obi storms P’Harcourt, meets with Wike

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Wednesday, visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Obi, on arrival, was ushered inside the house where he met with the governor behind closed doors.

Both men did not speak to journalists on the outcome of their meeting.

Details of the meeting are still expected.

