JUST IN: Petrol explosion rocks Imo town

Reports filtering in from Imo State indicate that many people might have lost their lives following a massive gas explosion that rocked Omerelu.

According to an eyewitness: “A truck loaded with fuel suffered a break failure and hit a container while trying to dodge police check point along the Omerelu Owerri Road in Omerelu town in lkwerre Local Government Area.

“Many lives lost, houses burnt to ashes.”

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Severed genital: Imo Police begin manhunt for hoodlums

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The Imo State Police command has commenced investigations into the viral video showing the torture of one Ichie Matador Obodoechi of the Orsu council area of the state.   Matador has worked sev-erally as aide to politicians ranging from commissioners to legislators from his constituency. The revulsive viral video where he was shown tied to […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Death toll rises to 33, as three more persons die in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State government yesterday announced an increase in the number of deaths occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of fatalities in the third wave to 33. The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this after the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the State Governor, […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly investigates incessant gas explosions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In a bid to address the incessant gas explosion in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly, has directed its Committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace. This was the resolution reached at an emergency plenary on Friday, after the […]

