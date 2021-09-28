JUST IN: Petrol explosion rocks Rivers town

Reports filtering in from Imo State indicate that many people might have lost their lives following a massive gas explosion that rocked Omerelu.

According to an eyewitness: “A truck loaded with fuel suffered a break failure and hit a container while trying to dodge police check point along the Omerelu Owerri Road in Omerelu town in lkwerre Local Government Area.

“Many lives lost, houses burnt to ashes.”

