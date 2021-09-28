Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Petrol explosion rocks Rivers town

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Reports filtering in from Imo State indicate that many people might have lost their lives following a massive gas explosion that rocked Omerelu.

According to an eyewitness: “A truck loaded with fuel suffered a break failure and hit a container while trying to dodge police check point along the Omerelu Owerri Road in Omerelu town in lkwerre Local Government Area.

“Many lives lost, houses burnt to ashes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man in court for stealing yam in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 46-year-old man, Idris Hammed, accused of stealing 847 tubers of yam, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti. The police charged Hammed with four counts bordering on theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 9, in Omuo-Ekiti. She alleged […]
Metro & Crime

Bodies found at Osun ritualists’ den

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Police yesterday discovered decomposing bodies at a den of ritualists at Iwo, Osun State and apprehended two suspects. The suspects, Tajudeen Monsuru and Tajudeen Lawal, were alleged to be the operators of the den. The suspects, who were arrested at Yemoja compound, Iwo, were said to have confessed to the crime. The state Police Public […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Robbers in Army uniform invade Ikeja

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Suspected armed robbers, who dressed in Army uniform, invaded three streets at Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State. The robbers were said to have started their operation from Gbemisola Street from where they moved to Adeleke and Ogundana streets. They vandalised vehicles parked on the streets. The robbers were said to have operated for one hour […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica