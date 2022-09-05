JUST IN: Petrol scarcity looms as IPMAN stops supply

Scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) petrol is imminent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and others as the Suleja Depot branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN ) started a three-day warning strike.

Its chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Alhassan, who announced the stoppage of supply of the product from the depot, took reporters on a tour round the packed trucks in the depot at Maje, Suleja in Niger State.

Virtually all the trucks were loaded with petrol but the marketers insisted they were withdrawing their services until the Federal Government pays their outstanding bridging claims of N50.5 billion.

The strike, which commenced on Monday, would continue till Wednesday.

He said should the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) fail to remit the money, the stoppage of supply would continue indefinitely, Alhassan declared.

