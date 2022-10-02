JUST IN: Phyna beat 5 others to win BBNaija Season 7

Edwin Usoboh

After weeks of intrigues, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor popularly known as Phyna has won the 2022 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The seventh season, tagged Level Up, premiered on July 23 and 24, 2022.

Phyna beat fellow housemates, Bella, Adekunle, Daniella, Chichi, Bryan, to win the converted grand prize worth N100 million, which is the highest in the show’s history.

After 72 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense, romance and nail-biting drama, Africa’s most watched reality show came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show on Sunday night.

From the six finalists in the house, Bryan and Bella emerged first and second runner-ups, while Adekunle, Chichi and Danielle fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Phyna joins the past winners like White Money, Laycon, Mercy, Efe and Miracle, who are winners of BBNaija seasons six, five, four, three and two respectively.

Phyna broke a jinx in the house by becoming the first Level 2 housemate named the Head of House.

Before her emergence, only Level 1 housemates have won the coveted title.

The 25-year-old Ijeoma describes herself as “allergic to malice”. She also considers herself jovial.

On Friday night, the show witnessed a surprise eviction as two housemates, Chizzy and Rachel were sent away from the BBNaija 7 House.

The show, anchored by TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has kept millions of viewers entertained for 72 days.

Phyna will take home the coveted N100 million worth of prizes, including N50 million cash and N50 million worth of other awards from the show’s sponsors.

Highlights of the grand finale of the seventh edition on night include breath-taking performances by ‘Soft work’ crooner Falz, who opened the show, Philz also thrilled the audience with his popular song Finnesse during the final.

