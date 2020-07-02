JUST IN: Plateau LG chairman dies

Musa Pam, Jos

The Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State Barr. Ezekiel Mandyau is dead.

New Telegraph learnt that the council chairman died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital on Thursday evening after a brief illness.

Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Hon. Pam Chollom Dung confirmed Mandyau’s death to our Correspondent in Jos on Thursday night.

Dung said: “It’s true. We were with him in the morning and he was also with some people in the afternoon and there was no problem. Later, we heard that they took him to the hospital only for us to hear this evening that he has passed on. It’s really said.”

Plateau State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bashir Sati also confirmed the death of the council chairman.

Sati, who described his death as shocking, said the party and the people of the state would greatly miss him.

New Telegraph reports that Mandyau hails from Gashish District of the state.

