Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Plateau LG chairman dies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

The Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State Barr. Ezekiel Mandyau is dead.
New Telegraph learnt that the council chairman died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital on Thursday evening after a brief illness.
Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Hon. Pam Chollom Dung confirmed Mandyau’s death to our Correspondent in Jos on Thursday night.
Dung said: “It’s true. We were with him in the morning and he was also with some people in the afternoon and there was no problem. Later, we heard that they took him to the hospital only for us to hear this evening that he has passed on. It’s really said.”
Plateau State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bashir Sati also confirmed the death of the council chairman.
Sati, who described his death as shocking, said the party and the people of the state would greatly miss him.
New Telegraph reports that Mandyau hails from Gashish District of the state.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court remands applicants seeking N10m compensation from Lagos AG

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere Tuesday remanded two applicants in prison custody who sort to obtain the sum of N10 million as compensation from the Lagos State Attorney-General/ Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN). The two applicants, identified as Joseph Peter and Idowu Akorede, had sued Onigbanjo over an alleged infringement […]
Metro & Crime

5th person, 42-year-old woman, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In spite of the hues and cries that have trailed the persistent rape and murder of four innocent citizens in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, another woman, 42, was Wednesday killed in Sasa area of the same local government. The victim, identified as Olusayo Fagbemi, was killed Wednesday while washing plates in […]
Metro & Crime

Rape: Nigeria records 155 cases per month – Lawyer

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya   ABAKALIKI

Metro (pix: r ….Sex-for-marks devalues Nigerian varsities certificates, says EU-UN   A legal practitioner, Mrs. Ijeoma Mike-Ajanwachukwu, on Monday said 155 rape cases are recorded every month in the country. She said the figure is only for reported cases of the act.   Ajanwachukwu, who is the  Desk Officer; Child Abuse and Trafficking in Ebonyi State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: