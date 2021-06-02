Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Plateau Police arrest some suspects in murder of Ortom’s Security Aide

Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with the murder of the Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Security, AIG Christopher Dega (rtd) who was shot dead on Tuesday.
Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Gabriel Ogba in a statement issued to journalists in Jos on Wednesday, was, however, silent on where the arrests were made.
“The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (rtd).
“On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.
“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot.
“He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs, Some suspects have been arrested,” the statement said.
The Police, however, noted that investigation is ongoing.
New Telegraph learnt that before Dega’s retirement, he had served as Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo states.

