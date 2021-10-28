Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Plateau Speaker Impeached

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly Hon Abok Ayuba has been impeached, New Telegraph has learnt.

Abok was impeached on Thursday morning after a vote of no confidence by over 18 members of the assembly.

Meanwhile Rt Hon. Yakubu Sanda representing Pengana constituency in the state assembly has been elected Speaker by the members.

Details later…

Reporter

