Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Plateau traditional ruler kidnapped

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN: Plateau traditional ruler kidnapped

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the Paramount Ruler of Gindiri, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State,  the Sum Pyem HRH Charles Mato Dakat

A source in the area, told New Telegraph that the kidnappers, in their numbers, stormed the traditional ruler’s residence in the early hours of Sunday, and after some sustained gunfire, whisked him away.

Spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the incident in Jos, the state capital, said troops at Gyambus have been mobilised to the area and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

More details soon…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two women, three teenagers remanded for two-year-old boy’s kidnap

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A Kano High Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat yesterday remanded two women, Christiana Uju (55) and Tessy Chukwu aka Mama Emma (36), in a correctional custody for the alleged abduction of a twoyear- old boy, Aliyu Dauda, at Kawu quarters at Hotoro area of Kano metropolis. Similarly, the court remanded three teenagers – Ibrahim […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Delta school, kidnap three teachers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Armed men in military uniform yesterday invaded Ohorhe Secondary School at Ohorhe town in Uvwie Local Government of Delta State and abducted three teachers. The bandits stormed the school premises in a Toyota Highlander, went to the staffroom and abducted the three teachers. An official of the school, who refused to disclose her name, said […]
Metro & Crime

Investigate Shasha, Ibadan ethnic clash, deaths, OPC tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following the last Friday’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Shasha community of Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, leading to some deaths and burning of shops and houses, the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the incident. The group in a statement obtained by New Telegraph and signed by its Publicity Secretary, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica