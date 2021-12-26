JUST IN: Plateau traditional ruler kidnapped

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the Paramount Ruler of Gindiri, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Sum Pyem HRH Charles Mato Dakat

A source in the area, told New Telegraph that the kidnappers, in their numbers, stormed the traditional ruler’s residence in the early hours of Sunday, and after some sustained gunfire, whisked him away.

Spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the incident in Jos, the state capital, said troops at Gyambus have been mobilised to the area and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

More details soon…

