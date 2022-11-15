JUST IN: Poland holds emergency security meeting after Russian missiles kill two

…as Russian media suggest Ukrainian missiles involved

*NATO allies voice solidarity with Poland

Two people have been killed in Poland after dozens of missiles were launched at targets across Ukraine, unconfirmed reports say.

There has been no official confirmation of what happened close to the country’s border with Ukraine, reports the BBC.

Poland’s Bureau of National Security is meeting in an emergency session.

Russia’s defence ministry said the reports amounted to a “deliberate provocation aimed at escalation”.

However, Russian state media are already hinting that it was in fact Ukrainian, and not Russian, missiles that hit Polish territory. These allegations are unsubstantiated.

State news agency Ria Novosti quoted a Russian “military expert” who claimed that Russian cruise missiles “would not have been able to reach Polish territory, but Ukrainian S-300 [surface-to-air] missile systems, functioning abnormally, could”.

Several pro-Kremlin Telegram channels published similar claims.

Poland’s eastern neighbours in NATO have voiced solidarity with the Polish government over what was reported to be a stray Russian missile strike on a Polish village.

Details of the incident have not been confirmed by the Polish government.

Expressions of support and solidarity were tweeted by the governments of the three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – as well as by those of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Poland’s neighbours to the south.

Russia launched one of its biggest barrages of missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The capital Kyiv was among the cities hit, with officials saying at least one person was found dead.

Earlier, Russia faced stinging condemnation at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

