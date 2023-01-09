Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police allegedly shoot dead Yoruba nation protester at Ojota 

Police have reportedly shot dead a Yoruba nation protester at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park at Ojota, Lagos.
The victim and other members of the Yoruba Nation agitators for the Oduduwa Republic were at Ojota on Monday to protest when policemen tried to disperse them and allegedly shot one of them dead in the process.
A video from the scene shows a police van set ablaze by the angry protesters over the killing of one of them.
One of the protesters, who simply identified himself as Saoty Igboro, was seen in the video shouting and pointing to the victim allegedly killed by the police lying on the expressway and the police van burning.
Drivers and other road users fled to safer areas after abandoning their vehicles at the riot scene.

 

