JUST-IN: Police Arrest 26 Over Electoral Offences In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has said that it has arrested 26 suspects for political thuggery/illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes, and intimidation of voters during the just-concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, in a statement by the Command’s PPRO, DSP Sewuese Anene said exhibits recovered from them included: three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives, and wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

While condemning the acts, the Commissioner of Police ordered a detailed investigation into the case and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the law.

He enjoined the people of the state to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to the protection of lives and property during and after elections.

He added that the Command has special deployments for post-election security management.

Like this: Like Loading...