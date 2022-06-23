JUST IN: Police arrest Ike Ekweremadu, wife in UK

Two Nigerians have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife, Beatrice, 55, have been arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) and remanded in custody.

Ekweremadu and Beatrice were arrested for offences related to organ trafficking.

According to a statement by Metropolitan Police as published by The Daily Mail, they will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

Ekweremadu and Beatrice were charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

The statement reads: “A woman and a man were charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

“[A] Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“[B] Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...