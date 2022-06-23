Metro & Crime News

JUST IN: Police arrest Ike Ekweremadu, wife in UK

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Two Nigerians have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife, Beatrice, 55, have been arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) and remanded in custody.

Ekweremadu and Beatrice were arrested for offences related to organ trafficking.

According to a statement by Metropolitan Police as published by The Daily Mail, they will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

Ekweremadu and Beatrice were charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

The statement reads: “A woman and a man were charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

“[A] Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“[B] Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Address Nigerians on alleged political mercenaries, PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called the All Progressives Congress (APC) to address the allegation that most of the bandits terrorising Nigerians were political mercenaries it brought into the country from neighbouring countries to help it rig the 2019 elections. PDP, which was reacting to the killing and abduction of students of the Government […]
News

Maintain regular pattern of petrol purchase NNPC begs Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…reiterates no plans to increase pump price  The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has appealed to Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, but maintain their regular pattern of purchase.   A statement made available to newsmen by the Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Deen […]
News

El-Rufai: Why we are modernising Kaduna infrastructure

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, yesterday said the only way the state can make economic progress and for the government to have more taxes in its kitty is to attract more businesses. The governor, who was explaining the rationale behind the Urban Renewal Programme of his administration, noted that businesses go where they can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica