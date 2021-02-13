JUST IN: Police arrest protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza

Top Stories

At least 10 protesters have been arrested at the Lekki Toll Plaza, venue of the proposed “Occupy Lagos” protest which was scheduled for Saturday.
Although they had promised to be peaceful,  however,  security operatives were having none of that an promptly picked them up and drove them away inside one of their vehicles.
Both the federal and state governments had warned that they will not allow anyone or group hold a protest at the Toll Plaza, which is the endearing symbol of last year’s #EndSARS protests which rocked the nation in October.
Another group of protesters, who tagged theirs #DefendLagos, had also planned to gather at the site at the same time, threatening the former group to stay away.
They, however, called off theirs in an early morning post on Facebook.
On Friday, armed police officers embarked on a show of force across the city, reiterating its call for protesters to stay away from the tollgate.
On Saturday morning, dozens of armed police officers were stationed at the tollgate awaiting any protesting group. At about 7 a.m., about three patrol vans filled with police officers headed towards Lekki. It was unclear what their mission was.
A few minutes later, a group of protesters were rounded up at the toll plaza.

