JUST-IN: Police Arrest Rivers PDP Rep Member With $498,100 Cash

The Rivers State Command on Friday arrested a member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe with a sum of $498,100 cash in Port Harcourt.

This is coming barely days after his Television and Radio Stations, Atlantic Television Network and Wish FM 99.5 respectively were allegedly bombed by gunmen.

Igwe, a lawmaker representing the Port Harcourt II federal constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was arrested with a list of people for whom the monies were meant for.

Confirming the arrest, the Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko said the lawmaker was also apprehended with a list for the distribution of the money.

Iringe-Koko said Igwe was nabbed during a stop-and-search operation by operatives deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission office along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Following his arrest, Iringe-Koko said the Assistant Inspector General of Police deployed to the state for elections, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment of the lawmaker.

The police statement read, “Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of $498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The Assistant Inspector General of Police (Election) AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.”

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, urged residents of the state and members to take advantage of the hotlines made available by the police to report suspicious movements and situations capable of causing security breaches.

She stated, “Members of the public are encouraged to avail themselves of the available hotlines to report any observation they believe have potential to lead to crime or break down of law and order.”

