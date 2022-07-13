News

JUST IN: Police ban Spy number plates

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered a ban on the use of SPY Vehicle Number Plates.

This is irrespective of whether it is authorised or not, as all approvals have been revoked indefinitely.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi conveyed the order in a statement on Wednesday.

It followed the continuous disregard for traffic rules, regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals’ SPY plates.

Baba directed policemen and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs to ensure prompt compliance or face arrest.

The IGP told the Commissioners of Police in States, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to swing into action.

The IGP specifically directed them to ensure that all SPY number plates in use are confiscated.

“The owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they are police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties,” the statement reads.

Baba, however, warned that while carrying out the assignment, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected.

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the Police in this regard as the moves are aimed at strengthening our internal security,” Adejobi added.

 

 

Reporter

