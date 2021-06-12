Top Stories

JUST IN: Police confront June 12 protesters in Abuja

*Heavy police presence in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force thwarted a protest on June 12 in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja when they stormed the area and began firing teargas canisters to disperse the crowd that had gathered.
The protest started around 8:30 a.m. and was going well, with protesters, mostly young people, expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of the country.
When security operatives began shooting teargas canisters, the protesters, who were chanting “Buhari must go,” “Say no to injustice,” and other solidarity phrases, took to their heels and scurried for safety.
Meanwhile, there is heavy presence of police at the Gani Fawehinmi Park located at the popular Ojota area of Lagos ostensibly to prevent any June 12 protests being carried out.
The Park was scene of mass protests almost a decade ago when Occupy Nigeria organisers held rallies there to demand President Goodluck Jonathan reverse his fuel price hike of January 1, 2012.
However,  New Telegraph learnt that protesters have taken to the streets of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in a show of defiance.

