JUST IN: Police Council confirms Baba as IGP 

…gets orders to reduce insecurity to barest minimum

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Police Council has confirmed the appointment of Usman Baba as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).
This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, after the Council’s meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Friday.
According to him, Baba was unanimously confirmed by the members.
President Buhari had on April 6 appointed Baba as acting Inspector General of Police.
The minister said Buhari directed him to ensure insecurity is brought to the barest minimum in the country.
Baba was a Deputy Inspector General of Police before his appointment.

