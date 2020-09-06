JUST IN: Police declare major incident in UK city after multiple stabbings

Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings.

West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am on Sunday, reports Sky News.

In a statement, the force said: “We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service.

“A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

“However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.

“This has been declared a major incident.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

Officers set up a cordon at the junction of Hurst Street – a popular nightlife area in the city centre – and Bromsgrove Street.

Police urged people to stay calm, saying the response would be ongoing “for some time” and cordons were in place.

