News

JUST IN: Police declare major incident in UK city after multiple stabbings

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings.
West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am on Sunday, reports Sky News.
In a statement, the force said: “We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service.
“A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.
“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.
“However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.
“This has been declared a major incident.
“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.
“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”
Officers set up a cordon at the junction of Hurst Street – a popular nightlife area in the city centre – and Bromsgrove Street.
Police urged people to stay calm, saying the response would be ongoing “for some time” and cordons were in place.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari deserves commendation on Enugu airport –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful reconstruction and re-opening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu.   Kalu stressed that President Buhari is committed to infrastructural development across the country, adding that the landmark projects being executed in the […]
News

Police order disarmament of prohibited firearms in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday ordered all commanding and supervisory officers of the command to identify, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals and groups carrying prohibited firearms in the state.   The directive came barely a week after Governor Samuel Ortom urged “the Federal Government to grant licence to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons […]
News

Poverty report: FG mulls special community intervention projects nationwide

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

There are indications that a global rating of Nigeria as “poverty capital” of the world has continued to worry the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a situation that has warranted creation of an Inter-Ministerial Experts Technical Committee mandated to tackle poverty in the country.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Inter-Ministerial experts committee, coordinated by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: