JUST-IN: Police Declares Ebonyi APGA Guber Candidate Wanted

Ebonyi State Police Command has declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Professor Bernard Odoh wanted.

Odoh and nine others were declared wanted over the murder of the traditional ruler of the Umuezeokaoha community, Ezza North local government area of the state, HRH, Igboke Ewa.

Ewa, an octogenarian was murdered last Monday night in his palace by gunmen who invaded the palace and shot him severally.

The state police command in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeye, declared Odoh and nine other members of the community wanted.

The statement reads “the Ebonyi state police command has declared the under-listed persons wanted in connection with the murder of his Royal Highness Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa of Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North.

Their names are as follows; Prof. Bernard Odoh., Samuel Onyekachi, Aligwe, Peter Orogwu (aka one boy), Chukwudi Aliewa (aka Ezza), Chika Ezealigbo, Nnaemeka Egede (aka Champaign), Nnabuike Okohu, Ogobuchi Agbom (aka Okiri), Nonso Obasi, Ikechukwu Nwoba (aka Solid).

“The Command urges the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public to assist in apprehending the suspects if seen or call the Command emergency number 07064515001 or the nearest Police station with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Monday, Odoh said he was not on the run.

He noted that he had already secured court orders over a plan by the police to frame him and put him behind bars over the Monarch’s murder which he said he has no hand in.

He said “my attention has been drawn to a publication by the Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, in a letter; AZ: 5200/EBS/DFA/PPRO/VOL.8/249 dated 06/03/2023 and I wish to state and react as follows:

“While I again sympathize with the family over this very painful, unfortunate and tragic loss, I reiterate my earlier positions in the media that I know nothing, absolutely NOTHING about the assassination of my Traditional Ruler, HRH. Ezeogo Igboke Ewa of Umuezeokaoha in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State and the Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers.

“That the allegations against me in the said publication are all false in every material fact, malicious, baseless, spurious and should be totally discountenanced”

