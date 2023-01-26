JUST IN: Police deploy new CPs to Lagos, Ogun Commands

Taiwo Jimoh
Barely one month to the 2023 general election, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has deployed two new Commissioners of Police to Lagos and Ogun states, so as to boost security during and after the poll.
The two new Commissioners, Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa, will be serving in Ogun and Lagos states respectively, replacing Abiodun Alabi and Lanre Bankole.
According to the authorities, the proposed posting of the commissioners, signed by the Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, is to strengthen the strategic and operational control of the commands.